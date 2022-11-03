Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,215,000 after buying an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at $82,133,463.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock worth $2,430,352 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $308.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.10. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $325.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.