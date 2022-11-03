Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 13,073 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 671,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

