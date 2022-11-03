Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 132.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $157.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.