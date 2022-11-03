Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $112.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

