Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $190.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.50 and a 12 month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

