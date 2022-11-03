Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2,140.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,857 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amcor by 23.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 27.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

