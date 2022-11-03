Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,210 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after buying an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $341.60 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

