Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 27,952 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,952 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.05% of Black Stone Minerals worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,561,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% during the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 47.20% and a net margin of 69.77%. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.36%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

