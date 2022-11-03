Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,985 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Medtronic by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 66,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

