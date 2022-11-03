ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Raymond James

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.24.

ZI stock opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 167,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $8,530,341.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,654,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 553,352 shares of company stock valued at $26,630,172. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

