ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.03

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as high as $4.08. ZTE shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZTCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZTE in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Get ZTE alerts:

ZTE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.