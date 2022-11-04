1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $526.00 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLWS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other news, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 245,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,027.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

