1,684 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $135.75 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60.

