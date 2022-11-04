1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler Sells 10,417 Shares of Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $178,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,590.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

1Life Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

ONEM opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.51 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.