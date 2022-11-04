1peco (1PECO) Price Down 2% This Week

1peco (1PECO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. 1peco has a total market cap of $237.61 million and approximately $1,535.00 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One 1peco token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00007627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.43 or 0.31826124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012430 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

