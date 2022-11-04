24,182 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Camping World
In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Camping World Stock Performance
Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77.
Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Camping World Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camping World (CWH)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.