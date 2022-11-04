24,182 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camping World Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.