299,869 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 299,869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,490,000. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Intuit by 16.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Intuit by 336.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.79.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.74. The stock had a trading volume of 99,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,043. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $413.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.21. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

