3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.10-$10.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.12 billion-$34.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.68 billion. 3M also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.93.

3M Price Performance

3M stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.36. 96,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,180. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $312,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

