3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.93.

Insider Activity

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.10. The company had a trading volume of 46,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.27. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

