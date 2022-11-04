5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
5N Plus Stock Performance
5N Plus stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.23.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.