5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

5N Plus stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $155.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.23.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus ( OTCMKTS:FPLSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

