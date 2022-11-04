7,181 Shares in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 47,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,198. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 113,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $8,515,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $95,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,893 shares of company stock worth $66,530,146 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

