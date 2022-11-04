84,793 Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 84,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Acadia Healthcare

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

ACHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.