9,384 Shares in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Purchased by Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAPR. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 3,997.3% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 622,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after purchasing an additional 606,996 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $3,426,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $2,515,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter worth about $750,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

