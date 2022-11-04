AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,079 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $144.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.11. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

