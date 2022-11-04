Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 83,590 shares.The stock last traded at $11.17 and had previously closed at $11.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ABST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Absolute Software ( NASDAQ:ABST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absolute Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Absolute Software in the third quarter valued at $289,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Absolute Software by 726.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

Featured Stories

