ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $21.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.17. 60,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,590. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,707,000 after buying an additional 265,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,329,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 468,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after buying an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

