Ace Cash (ACEC) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ace Cash has a market capitalization of $135.37 million and $4,524.00 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00003196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,734.93 or 0.31813947 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.61578978 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,541.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.