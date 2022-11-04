Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 145.37%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.82 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50.
In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $248,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,191 shares of company stock valued at $271,213. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
