Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.85

Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 630095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ADEA shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial cut shares of Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Adeia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Adeia Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Further Reading

