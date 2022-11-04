Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Reduced by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,624 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.46 on Friday, reaching $280.47. The company had a trading volume of 191,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,749. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

