Adshares Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00008275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and approximately $139,435.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,622 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

