ADT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the security and automation business on Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Shares of ADT stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 88,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,277. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -216.50 and a beta of 1.83.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ADT will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ADT by 92.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 604,277 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 290,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ADT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,097,912 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,103,000 after buying an additional 221,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

