ADT (NYSE:ADT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The security and automation business reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ADT Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ADT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 5,379,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Get ADT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ADT by 136.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ADT in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ADT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ADT in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.