Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after acquiring an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,182,000 after acquiring an additional 845,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 100,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 147,758 shares during the last quarter.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.