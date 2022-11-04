Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $278.50

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.50 ($3.22) and traded as high as GBX 280.95 ($3.25). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 269.50 ($3.12), with a volume of 111,895 shares changing hands.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £563.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,305.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.65.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a GBX 0.64 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

