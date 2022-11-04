aelf Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.84 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $70.22 million and $7.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00019100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00008251 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,698,017 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

