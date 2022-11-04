Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 1,038 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $20,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
