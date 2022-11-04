Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Timothy P. Noyes Sells 1,038 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $20,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 31.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $376,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

