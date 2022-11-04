AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AES traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $26.94. 44,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,347. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of -46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -108.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

