AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.09

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 97.09 ($1.12) and traded as low as GBX 89.76 ($1.04). AEW UK REIT shares last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.04), with a volume of 93,761 shares trading hands.

AEW UK REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of £141.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 96.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 110.96.

AEW UK REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. AEW UK REIT’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

AEW UK REIT Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising £100.5m.

