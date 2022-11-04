Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $346,431.48 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Affirm stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 10,780,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,533,771. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 3.09.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.20). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 52.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.28.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

