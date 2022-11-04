Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Aflac Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $68.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

