AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

AGF Management Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGF.B stock opened at C$6.29 on Monday. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$5.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$434.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.45.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

