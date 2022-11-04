Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

