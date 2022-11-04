Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,016.70% and a negative net margin of 958.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

