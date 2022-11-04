AgileThought (AGIL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. On average, analysts expect AgileThought to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AgileThought Stock Up 2.7 %

AGIL stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.52. 4,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,509. AgileThought has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgileThought

In other news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 14,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $56,759.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 873,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,563.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock valued at $221,903. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AgileThought by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 313,334 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AgileThought by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 695,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in AgileThought by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 80,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AgileThought by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

AgileThought Company Profile

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Further Reading

