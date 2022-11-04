Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on AGIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

