AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,476,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,010,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

