Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $41.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.