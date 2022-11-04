Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 266,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,676,611 shares.The stock last traded at $41.68 and had previously closed at $41.08.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

