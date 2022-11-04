Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital to $1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Agrify Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Agrify has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $235.50.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Agrify by 141.5% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 262,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 154,074 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

