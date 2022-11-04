Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) PT Lowered to $1.75 at Roth Capital

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital to $1.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Agrify Trading Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Agrify has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $235.50.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($8.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($5.70). Agrify had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 145.07%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -17.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agrify
About Agrify
Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agrify (AGFY)
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.