AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Raised to €3.80 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.80 ($3.80) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.20) to €3.40 ($3.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.60) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.67) to €2.80 ($2.80) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.41.

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

